Carrie Underwood wins top prize again at CMT Music Awards
breaking

Carrie Underwood wins top prize again at CMT Music Awards

2021 CMT Music Awards - Show

Carrie Underwood accepts the award for video of the year for "Hallelujah" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Oklahoma country music superstar Carrie Underwood added to her resume as the most decorated artist in CMT Music Awards history.

Underwood collected her 23rd CMT Music Award Wednesday night when she and John Legend were announced as the winners of the show’s top prize, video of the year.

Underwood and Legend won for their team-up on “Hallelujah.” Underwood won video of the year for a ninth time, extending her own record, and she has captured the award three consecutive years. She won for “Drinking Alone” in 2020 and “Cry Pretty” in 2019.

Underwood, as she has done in past years, thanks fans for supporting her. Winners at the CMT Music Awards are chosen via fan voting.

“You’re the reason we’re all here doing what we do, doing what we love making music videos,” Underwood said.

She also congratulated Legend “on what I think is your first CMT Award.”

“Hallelujah” also was nominated in the category of best collaborative video, but that award went to Chris Brown and Kane Young for “Famous Friends.”

Underwood has won at least one CMT Music Award every year since 2012.

2021 CMT MUSIC AWARDS

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood with John Legend – “Hallelujah”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett – “The Good Ones”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown – “Worship You”

DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Little Big Town – “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Dylan Scott – “Nobody”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chris Young and Kane Brown – “Famous Friends”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey “The Other Girl”

