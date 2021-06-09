Carrie Underwood wins top prize again at CMT Music Awards

Oklahoma country music superstar Carrie Underwood added to her resume as the most decorated artist in CMT Music Awards history.

Underwood collected her 23rd CMT Music Award Wednesday night when she and John Legend were announced as the winners of the show’s top prize, video of the year.

Underwood and Legend won for their team-up on “Hallelujah.” Underwood won video of the year for a ninth time, extending her own record, and she has captured the award three consecutive years. She won for “Drinking Alone” in 2020 and “Cry Pretty” in 2019.

Underwood, as she has done in past years, thanks fans for supporting her. Winners at the CMT Music Awards are chosen via fan voting.

“You’re the reason we’re all here doing what we do, doing what we love making music videos,” Underwood said.

She also congratulated Legend “on what I think is your first CMT Award.”

“Hallelujah” also was nominated in the category of best collaborative video, but that award went to Chris Brown and Kane Young for “Famous Friends.”

Underwood has won at least one CMT Music Award every year since 2012.

2021 CMT MUSIC AWARDS