A Tulsa man who pleaded guilty to wire fraud in connection with a fraudulent vehicle purchase was sentenced Thursday to a 27-month prison term.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell also ordered William Ray Turner, 32, to pay $417,526 in restitution to the Patriot Auto Group in Bartlesville.

A federal grand jury in Tulsa named Turner in a 37-count indictment filed Oct. 14, 2021, in Tulsa federal court.

Prosecutors alleged that Turner committed multiple counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft when he used the stolen identification of others to purchase 27 vehicles from the dealership, where he was a sales associate.

Turner pleaded guilty April 12, 2022, to one count of wire fraud related to the purchase of a 2019 Kia Sorento, which cost nearly $33,000.

In his plea, he admitted that he used another person’s identity without permission to submit a loan application for a vehicle that was later transferred to someone else, who made payments to Turner.

While Turner admitted to only one of the 37 charges, the plea agreement permitted Frizzell to consider “all relevant conduct” when considering restitution.

Wire fraud carries a maximum statutory sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000 or twice the gain or loss caused by the criminal actions. Frizzell did not impose a fine on Turner.

However, the judge did order the restitution, which is to be shared by Stacy Germain Dotson in his ongoing federal criminal case.

Dotson, 47, pleaded guilty Sept. 6, 2022, in Tulsa federal court to one count of money laundering.

In his plea, Dotson he to working with Turner to defraud Patriot Auto Group through the purchase of a 2021 Chevrolet Suburban valued at more than $64,000.

Dotson admitted to helping move the vehicle off the lot after it had been sold fraudulently and then helping to sell it to a third party.

Dotson has yet to be sentenced.

