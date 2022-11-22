Canoo asking OKC for $1 million in job incentives for new electric vehicle plant

Canoo, the electric vehicle start-up wanting to start production in Oklahoma City, is asking the city for $1 million in exchange for creating 550 jobs over the next three years.

A report to the Oklahoma City Economic Development Trust estimates the company will invest $347 million on the plant in west Oklahoma City. Real estate agents have told The Oklahoman the company is acquiring the former Terex telehandler plant at 9528 W. Interstate 40 Service Road.

Originally built in 1972, the facility in the southeast corner of I-40 and Morgan Road includes a main 500,000-square-foot building, a 12,000-square-foot training center and a 37,000-square-foot office space. Terex closed the plant earlier this year and moved operations to Mexico.

Joanna McSpadden, the city’s special projects director, said the incentives agreement is performance-based and will be funded through the general obligation limited tax bond issue passed by voters in 2017.

A vote by the economic development trust is scheduled for Tuesday. McSpadden said no money is paid until the jobs are created. The agreement, which also requires approval by the Oklahoma City Council, calls for an average wage of $71,558.

Amy Blackburn, spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, said Friday that the company has not requested any state incentives for the Oklahoma City plant, which was first announced last week. The company previously negotiated a deal with the state to provide it with $15 million for operations in Pryor.

Blackburn said the state incentives, like the requested city assistance, are not paid in advance.

“All of these state level incentives, including the governor’s quick action closing fund, are performance based,” Blackburn said. “To date, we have paid zero dollars to Canoo. There are other states that do such a handout. Kansas did it with Panasonic (for a battery plant). We believe in working for what you get.”

Canoo’s plans call for production of its LDV and LV vehicles for delivery to customers in 2023. Canoo already has one facility in progress at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor. The Pryor operation was expected to start production by 2024, but the Tulsa World recently reported it could face delays because of “unfavorable economic conditions.”

The company does have pending sales. Oklahoma agreed to buy up to 1,000 Canoo vehicles as part of the incentive package, paying between $35 million and $50 million for the vehicles over a span of five years.

Walmart agreed to purchase at least 4,500 of Canoo’s electric vehicles for same-day delivery of its products.

NASA also has announced it will buy three vehicles to transport astronauts, support staff and equipment at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Canoo will provide Crew Transportation Vehicles (CTVs) for NASA’s crewed Artemis lunar exploration launches. The all-electric models will be delivered to NASA by June 2023.