Cain's Ballroom hosting Old Crow Medicine Show

Old Crow Medicine Show

Old Crow Medicine Show,, shown during a past G Fest in Muskogee, is coming to Cain's Ballroom. Tulsa World file

 Nicole Boliaux

Old Crow Medicine Show is returning to Cain’s Ballroom for a Sunday, June 5 performance.

Tickets start at $36, plus fees. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. March 25 at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World.

