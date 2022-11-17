Buy 'Tulsa World Cookies' cookbook, submit a recipe for a chance to win a prize

To celebrate Tulsa’s love of cookies, the Tulsa World published a cookbook with 101 recipes that includes some of the city’s most cherished traditions.

“Tulsa World Cookies” features a variety of delicious winning recipes from newspaper readers and writers, as well as from local bakeries and festivals.

The hardback, glossy cookbook is $9.95 plus shipping. Buy the cookbook at tulsaworldstore.com.

This cookbook is a local classic and a beloved staple in many Tulsa kitchens. Here's a recipe excerpt of “Tulsa World Cookies.”

We are also searching for more winning recipes from local bakers. Send your best Christmas cookie recipes to nicole.marshall@tulsaworld.com or mail them to Nicole Marshall, Tulsa World, 315 S. Boulder Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103.

We will select one baker’s recipe to win the grand prize that will be announced soon.

Gingerbread pinwheels

Laura Clayton’s grandchildren love the Gingerbread Pinwheel cookies so much that she makes them every year.

Clayton’s grandchildren have good taste.

This Gingerbread Pinwheels recipe makes about five dozen large cookies that make a pretty presentation on the cookie plate. Clayton said she was drawn in by the swirl of two doughs.

And they taste so good, friends will remember them and ask you to make them again and again.

Makes about 5 dozen

Gingerbread dough:

¾ cup butter, room temperature

¾ cup light brown sugar, firmly packed

¼ cup light or dark molasses

2 large egg yolks

2¼ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground cloves

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

Plain dough:

1 cup butter, room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

1. For gingerbread: Cream butter with brown sugar until light and fluffy. Add molasses and egg yolks. Mix until combined.

2. In a large bowl, combine flour, ginger, cinnamon, baking soda and salt. Slowly stir into butter mixture until well-combined. Wrap with plastic wrap and chill for 1-2 hours.

3. For plain dough: Cream butter with granulated sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg and vanilla. Mix until well-combined.

4. In a large bowl, stir together flour, baking soda and salt until well-combined. Add to butter mixture slowly until well-combined. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill for 1-2 hours.

5. After they’re both chilled, unwrap the doughs. Roll gingerbread dough into a 12-by-16-inch rectangle. Slide dough onto sheet of waxed paper then onto a baking sheet pan. Repeat process with plain dough. (Note: We rolled the dough out on a piece of waxed paper to make it easier to transfer the dough to the cookie sheet).

6. Chill the dough for 10 minutes. Set out doughs onto work table. Carefully invert plain dough on top of gingerbread dough. With sharp knife, cut in half lengthwise to make two 6-by-15-inch rectangles. Starting at long edge of one rectangle, lift waxed paper to roll doughs into tight, even cylinder shape. Repeat with other rectangle.

7. Wrap and freeze until firm, about 30 minutes. Unwrap and slice crosswise into ½-inch-thick rounds. Lay flat 1-inch apart on greased 12-by-15-inch baking sheet pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 15-20 minutes. Cool on cooling rack. Once cooled, store in airtight container.