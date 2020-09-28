WPX Energy's planned departure to Oklahoma City leaves Tulsa with a lot of space to fill

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is the 260,000-square-foot question.

How will the city of Tulsa be able to fill WPX Energy's proposed new home after the company announced Monday that it is moving to Oklahoma City as a part of the Devon Energy merger?

The 11-story structure, which is under construction at 222 N. Detroit Ave., is scheduled to reach its full height by April and be completed at the end of 2021.

"From a business standpoint, the project represents a significant investment on our part," WPX spokesman Kelly Swan said Monday in a letter to friends and neighbors of the company. "We obviously want to optimize this investment, which means finishing the project in some way — either in its original or a modified form — to create a premium, marquee property for which the community is proud.

“In the meantime, we’ll be exploring a variety of options to leverage the office in a way that benefits Greenwood and the Arts District. There are a number of possibilities, all of which would be mere speculation at this point, including a sale of the building or leasing office space to other tenants. We’ve already received numerous unsolicited expressions of interest for leasing since the project began."