WPX Energy's planned departure to Oklahoma City leaves Tulsa with a lot of space to fill

It is the 260,000-square-foot question.
How will the city of Tulsa be able to fill WPX Energy's proposed new home after the company announced Monday that it is moving to Oklahoma City as a part of the Devon Energy merger?
The 11-story structure, which is under construction at 222 N. Detroit Ave., is scheduled to reach its full height by April and be completed at the end of 2021.
"From a business standpoint, the project represents a significant investment on our part," WPX spokesman Kelly Swan said Monday in a letter to friends and neighbors of the company. "We obviously want to optimize this investment, which means finishing the project in some way — either in its original or a modified form — to create a premium, marquee property for which the community is proud.
“In the meantime, we’ll be exploring a variety of options to leverage the office in a way that benefits Greenwood and the Arts District. There are a number of possibilities, all of which would be mere speculation at this point, including a sale of the building or leasing office space to other tenants. We’ve already received numerous unsolicited expressions of interest for leasing since the project began."
Speaking Monday during a regular, city/county public briefing on COVID-19, Mayor G.T. Bynum said he was assured by WPX CEO Rick Muncrief that the building will be completed.
"That’s the nightmare scenario … that you have a half-finished building with a whole in the ground that's just sitting there," the mayor said. "That is not going to happen, I’ve been assured of that."
Bynum called the building that is under way "one of the more important construction projects in Tulsa in the last quarter century." He added that he is optimistic the structure could be occupied by "great talent" already in Tulsa, or "training and bringing great talent" to the site.
Landing tenants in an office environment decimated by COVID-19 and the emerging remote-work culture will be difficult.
A recent poll by Gartner, a global research and advisory firm, showed that 48% of employees nationally likely will work remotely at least part of the time after COVID-19 versus 30% before the pandemic. The same report indicated that 32% of organizations are replacing full-time employees with contingent workers as a cost-saving measure.
