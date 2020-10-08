Woodland Hills Mall opens doors to global retailer H&M

In a COVID-19 climate of retail subtractions, Woodland Hills Mall featured an addition Thursday.

Opening on the second level of the center, a mall spokeswoman confirmed, was H&M, Hennes and Mauritz AB, an affordable fashion brand based in Stockholm.

The 17,000-square-foot store is expected to employ about 20 people, the company said earlier this year in a news release. Its products include accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear and other apparels for men, women and children. H&M’s only other Oklahoma location is in Quail Springs Mall in Oklahoma City.

Founded in Sweden in 1947, H&M opened its first store in the United States 19 years ago and now has about 5,000 stores in 74 markets.

Largely the result of the pandemic, Hennes & Mauritz watched its third-quarter sales fall 16% to $5.7 million. For the same quarter, it reported earnings of $200 million, compared to $439 million for the same period a year ago.

At the beginning of the third quarter, roughly 900 of the group's were temporarily closed, but by the end of the quarter, that number had dropped to just more than 200.