Women's Business Expo to be held Saturday at downtown DoubleTree by Hilton hotel

The Black Women Business Owners of America will host its fourth annual Women’s Business Expo on Saturday at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, 616 W. 7th St.

Free and open to the public, the event will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will address 13 business topics taught by industry experts.

BWBO America is an organization that supports black women entrepreneurs, business owners and start-up founders by assisting them with the resources and connections needed to thrive. Since its inception in 2019, BWBO America has helped more than 100 Black women entrepreneurs.

Admission for the noon brunch and pitch competition is $35. Tickets can be purchased online at bwboamerica.kartra.com/page/KfB129.

2022 awardees honored during the brunch will be Deborah Jenkins, Black Women Business Owner of the Year; Chantelle Willard Lott, Business Owner on the Rise;Ashli Sims and Desiree Frieson, Community Advocate and Trailblazers and Ta'vianna Danielle, Community Hero.

During the expo, bingo will be played the last 15 minutes of every hour for the chance to win trips and cash gift cards.