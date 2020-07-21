Winners from the 2020 Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes have been announced.
They were separated by several price categories — ranging from $195,000-$225,000 and up to more than $1 million — and categories that celebrated the best in kitchens, floor plans and interior detail.
The subdivision winner was Forest Ridge in Broken Arrow.
The parade of homes, which began July 18, continues through Sunday, with homes open 1-7 p.m. daily. For more information, visit the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa's website.
For a complete list of winners, go to bit.ly/2020paradewinners.