Williams reported second-quarter earnings of $303 million, or 25 cents per diluted share.
For the same quarter last year, the Tulsa-based energy company posted earnings of $310 million, or 26 cents per diluted share.
Williams had an adjusted EBITDA of $1.24 billion for the quarter and $2.502 billion for the year to date, up slighty for the year.
The company said its natural gas-focused strategy is built for the long haul and is delivering outstanding performance.
"We’ve built a business that is steady and predictable, and this quarter was a chance to show just how durable this business can be against a number of headwinds," Williams CEO Alan Armstrong, president and CEO said, said in a statement. "Even with the significant and unexpected disruptions caused by geopolitical oil disputes, the COVID-19 pandemic and a tropical storm, our earnings remained consistent with our projections, largely due to the stability of our natural gas-focused business, our minimal exposure to commodity price volatility, and our proactive cost reductions instituted last year.
"We are pleased with our business performance to date and are confident in our ability to achieve 2020 guidance expectations and continued free cash flow …"