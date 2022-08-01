 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Williams income $400M in second quarter

  • Updated
  • 0
Williams Cos. (copy)

The Williams building is pictured in 2017. 

 MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file

Tulsa-based Williams on Monday reported net earnings of $400 million for the second quarter, or $0.33 per diluted share — up 32% from the same quarter in 2021.

The midstream energy company expanded in several areas, it said in an earnings report.

"Record gathering volumes, continued execution of expansion projects, as well as favorable commodity prices drove the quarterly increase," said Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer.

“With the strong outlook for global natural gas demand and the growing need for secure and reliable supplies amid geopolitical volatility and climate concerns, Williams is well positioned to create long-term shareholder value," he said.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US economy shrinks for a second quarter, fuelling recession fears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert