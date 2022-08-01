Williams income $400M in second quarter

Tulsa-based Williams on Monday reported net earnings of $400 million for the second quarter, or $0.33 per diluted share — up 32% from the same quarter in 2021.

The midstream energy company expanded in several areas, it said in an earnings report.

"Record gathering volumes, continued execution of expansion projects, as well as favorable commodity prices drove the quarterly increase," said Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer.

“With the strong outlook for global natural gas demand and the growing need for secure and reliable supplies amid geopolitical volatility and climate concerns, Williams is well positioned to create long-term shareholder value," he said.