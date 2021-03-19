Why we still don't know how much your utility bills will spike after winter storm

Regional power providers and regulators were grappling with the basics in February: Keep the lights on, keep homes warm and keep businesses operating amid a record cold snap and a snowstorm that covered much of the region.
This cost energy providers billions.
In the storm’s aftermath, regulated utilities, electric cooperatives and power authorities across Oklahoma await final energy transaction tabulations from the Southwest Power Pool, operator of the regional grid, to determine just how much they owe.
But regulated utilities in Oklahoma are already approaching banks and investors for short-term financial help.
Should Oklahomans fear high energy bills like some Texas residents received after winter weather?