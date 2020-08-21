But according to the Tulsans who spent the past few months wooing Tesla, they made the company think twice and put an offer in front of Musk that dwarfed what was proposed in Texas. And they wouldn’t have even been on the radar if it wasn’t for a series of viral, made-to-be-memed ideas like slapping Musk’s face and Tesla’s logo on the Golden Driller or spinning up a website advertising the “Big F------ Field” that was being pitched for development. The group behind the site was a marketing firm called Gitwit Creative. Jacob Johnson, one of Gitwit’s co-founders, told The Verge his team created it on a whim after they saw
Musk tweeting in March about scouting factory locations.
Tesla ended up netting only about $60 million in
total tax breaks from Travis County and the local Del Valle school district in the Austin deal. And in a major break from the path it took to choosing Nevada six years ago, the company got zero incentives from the state, the Texas governor’s office told The Verge. Oklahoma, meanwhile, had drawn up a proposal that was said to be “comparable” to the Nevada incentive package.
Musk said way back in March that
incentives would play a role in Tesla’s decision on where to build, but so would the local workforce and the quality of life. In early August, after Tesla announced it had chosen the land outside Austin, he told that “key members of the team that would need to move to Austin from California in order to get the factory going” had “Austin [was] their top pick, to be totally frank.” Automotive News
Tulsa World gallery: Tulsans make their pitch to Tesla
Tesla in Tulsa
The Golden Driller, painted as Tesla founder Elon Musk, during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla at Expo Square on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tesla in Tulsa
John Smith, of Tulsa, stands in front of The Golden Driller, painted as Tesla founder Elon Musk, during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla at Expo Square on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tesla in Tulsa
Tulsa G.T. Bynum drives passed The Golden Driller, painted as Tesla founder Elon Musk, while riding in a Tesla vehicle during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla at Expo Square on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tesla Press Conference
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum rides past the Golden Driller, painted as Tesla founder Elon Musk, in a Tesla convertible during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla at Expo Square on May 20. It was announced Wednesday that Tulsa will not be the home of the next Tesla production plant. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file
Ian Maule
Tesla Press Conference
The Tesla logo painted on chest of The Golden Driller during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla at Expo Square on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tesla Press Conference
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum gets into a Tesla vehicle during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla at Expo Square on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tesla in Tulsa
Cash Perner,10, waves a Tulsa for Tesla flag while sitting in front a row of Teslas with his mom, Kim, both of Tulsa, during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla at Expo Square on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tesla in Tulsa
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum speaks in front of The Golden Driller, painted as Tesla founder Elon Musk, during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla at Expo Square on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tesla in Tulsa
The Golden Driller, painted as Tesla founder Elon Musk, during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla at Expo Square on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tesla in Tulsa
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum speaks during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla at Expo Square on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tesla in Tulsa
Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith speaks during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla at Expo Square on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tesla in Tulsa
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum speaks during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla at Expo Square on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tesla in Tulsa
Cash Perner,10, waves a Tulsa for Tesla flag while sitting in front a row of Teslas with his mom, Kim, both of Tulsa, during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla at Expo Square on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tesla in Tulsa
Rapper and Outsiders House owner Danny Boy O’Connor speaks at Expo Square on Wednesday during a news conference for Tulsa for Tesla.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tesla in Tulsa
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum speaks in front of The Golden Driller, painted as Tesla founder Elon Musk, during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla at Expo Square on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tesla in Tulsa
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum speaks during a news conference at Expo Square on Wednesday to generate excitement for Elon Musk’s possible choice of Tulsa for his next Tesla plant.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tesla in Tulsa
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum speaks in front of The Golden Driller, painted as Tesla founder Elon Musk, during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla at Expo Square on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tesla in Tulsa
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum speaks during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla at Expo Square on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tesla in Tulsa
Lori Kays, of Wagoner, stands with Mike Stewart and John Smith, both of Tulsa, during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla at Expo Square on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tesla in Tulsa
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum gets into a Tesla vehicle during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla at Expo Square on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tesla in Tulsa
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum gets into a Tesla vehicle during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla at Expo Square on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tesla in Tulsa
The Golden Driller, painted as Tesla founder Elon Musk, shows off its new logo and belt buckle at Expo Square on Wednesday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tesla in Tulsa
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum speaks in front of The Golden Driller, painted as Tesla founder Elon Musk, during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla at Expo Square on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tesla in Tulsa
John Smith, of Tulsa, stands in front of The Golden Driller, painted as Tesla founder Elon Musk, during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla at Expo Square on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tesla in Tulsa
McKenna Raley organized and directs people to form the “4 TESLA !” on Skelly field at the University of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK, May 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Tesla in Tulsa
McKenna Raley organized and directs people to form the "4 TESLA !" on Skelly field at the University of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK, May 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Tesla in Tulsa
McKenna Raley organized and directs people to form the "4 TESLA !" on Skelly field at the University of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK, May 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Tesla in Tulsa
McKenna Raley organizes and directs people to form the “4 TESLA !” on Skelly Field at the University of Tulsa on Wednesday.
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
TESLA PROMO
Teslas line up on Reconciliation Way on May 20 as a promotional video is filmed in the Tulsa Arts District in an effort to lure Tesla to build a manufacturing plant in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
Mike Simons
Tesla in Tulsa
Jack Copeland records footage of low riders as a Tesla passes buy on Reconciliation Way in the Tulsa Arts District as a promotional video is filmed in an effort to lure Tesla to build a manufacturing plant in Tulsa Wednesday, May 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Tesla in Tulsa
Teslas line up on Reconciliation Way as a promotional video is filmed in the Tulsa Arts District in an effort to lure Tesla to build a manufacturing plant in Tulsa Wednesday, May 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Tesla in Tulsa
A low rider bounces on Reconciliation Way as a promotional video is filmed in an effort to lure Tesla to build a manufacturing plant in Tulsa Wednesday, May 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TESLA PROMO
A man takes a photo of a Tesla as a promotional video is filmed in an effort to lure Tesla to build a manufacturing plant in Tulsa Wednesday, May 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Tesla in Tulsa
A Tesla drives in front of the Woody Guthrie mural on the Woody Guthrie Center and dancers from Tulsa Ballet as a promotional video is filmed in an effort to lure Tesla to build a manufacturing plant in Tulsa Wednesday, May 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Tesla in Tulsa
Teslas roll past low riders on Reconciliation Way in the Tulsa Arts District as a promotional video is filmed in an effort to lure Tesla to build a manufacturing plant in Tulsa Wednesday, May 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Tesla in Tulsa
An Impala low rider passes a line of Teslas after filming a promotional video in an effort to lure Tesla to build a manufacturing plant in Tulsa Wednesday, May 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Tesla in Tulsa
Spectators record as Teslas roll by on Reconciliation Way in the Tulsa Arts District as a promotional video is filmed in an effort to lure Tesla to build a manufacturing plant in Tulsa Wednesday, May 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Tesla in Tulsa
Spectators film Teslas and low riders as a promotional video is filmed in an effort to lure Tesla to build a manufacturing plant in Tulsa Wednesday, May 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Tesla in Tulsa
Dancers from Tulsa Ballet dance in front of the Woody Guthrie mural on the Woody Guthrie Center Wednesday, May 20, 2020. A promotional video was filmed with the dancers in an effort to lure Tesla to build a manufacturing plant in Tulsa MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Tesla in Tulsa
An Impala low rider passes a line of Teslas after filming a promotional video in an effort to lure Tesla to build a manufacturing plant in Tulsa Wednesday, May 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Tesla in Tulsa
Emily Murillo,7, and her cousin Brandon Flores,8, look at a low rider on Reconciliation Way as a promotional video is filmed in the Tusla Arts District in an effort to lure Tesla to build a manufacturing plant in Tulsa Wednesday, May 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Tesla in Tulsa
A pedestrian passes in front of lined up Teslas on Reconciliation Way as a promotional video is filmed in an effort to lure Tesla to build a manufacturing plant in Tulsa Wednesday, May 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Tesla + Tulsa promotional video
Subscribe to Daily Headlines