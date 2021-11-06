What vaccine mandate means for firms and workers

The Biden administration’s sweeping new COVID-19 mandate will apply to 84 million workers at mid-size and large companies.
Here is a closer look at the new COVID rules and what they mean for companies and their employees:
What do the new rules do?
Private-sector companies with 100 or more workers must require their employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested for the virus weekly and wear masks on the job. These requirements will take effect Jan. 4 under an emergency temporary standard from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Employers must give workers paid time off to be vaccinated and to recover from any side effects. Vaccinations will be paid for by the federal government, though employees may have to pay for testing.
Why was mandate imposed?
About 70% of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated. Yet that rate of vaccination hasn’t been nearly enough to stop the spread of the virus, especially the highly contagious and now dominant delta variant.
OSHA estimates that the new requirements will save 6,500 lives and prevent 250,000 hospitalizations in the six months after the rules take effect.
How will it be enforced?
OSHA says it will enforce the new rules just as it does other workplace safety regulations — by relying largely on whistleblower complaints and some limited spot checks.
The agency said it will work with companies to have employees vaccinated but would fine them up to $13,653 for each violation. Companies must collect proof of employee vaccinations and keep records. And employers must prove that unvaccinated employees have taken tests approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and that the tests are properly administered.
Exemptions?
The rules do not apply to employees who work alone, at home or outdoors. In addition, workers may apply for religious or medical exemptions.
The Biden administration plan is sure to generate more such requests for exemptions.
Does it affect only private employers?
It’s complicated. In 28 states and U.S. territories that enforce OSHA regulations, the new rule will cover both public and private employers.
These states and territories are: Alaska, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wyoming.
What do businesses say?
Some are relieved. They may have wanted to require inoculations but worried about alienating vaccine-wary employees and perhaps losing them to rival employers that didn’t impose mandates.
Richard Wahlquist, CEO of the American Staffing Association, which represents temporary-help agencies and recruiting firms, said that some large companies see the mandate as relieving them of having to make an unpopular decision on whether to require the shots.
A Kaiser Family Foundation survey last month found that 37% of unvaccinated workers say they would leave their job if they were required to get jabbed or submit to weekly tests — a figure that rises to 70% if testing isn’t an option.
Will it survive legal challenges?
Across the country, Republican governors are lining up to challenge the rules in court.
“This rule is garbage,” Alan Wilson, South Carolina’s Republican attorney general, said Thursday through a spokesman. “It’s unconstitutional, and we will fight it.”
It was unclear when South Carolina or other states in opposition would make legal filings challenging it. But Wilson’s spokesman, Robert Kittle, said the attorney general’s objection was not over the vaccine itself but rather over OSHA’s legal authority to impose such a rule.
Only 10 times has OSHA issued an emergency rule, which allows it to bypass normal administrative procedures, including the need to seek public comment. Until it issued an emergency rule in June covering COVID risks in the health care industry, it hadn’t done so in 38 years.
And no wonder: The courts have overturned four emergency rules and partially blocked a fifth, according to a review by the Congressional Research Service. To fast-track its rules, the agency must show that it’s acting to protect workers from a “grave danger.”