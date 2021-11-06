What vaccine mandate means for firms and workers

The Biden administration’s sweeping new COVID-19 mandate will apply to 84 million workers at mid-size and large companies.

Here is a closer look at the new COVID rules and what they mean for companies and their employees:

What do the new rules do?

Private-sector companies with 100 or more workers must require their employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested for the virus weekly and wear masks on the job. These requirements will take effect Jan. 4 under an emergency temporary standard from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Employers must give workers paid time off to be vaccinated and to recover from any side effects. Vaccinations will be paid for by the federal government, though employees may have to pay for testing.

Why was mandate imposed?

About 70% of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated. Yet that rate of vaccination hasn’t been nearly enough to stop the spread of the virus, especially the highly contagious and now dominant delta variant.

OSHA estimates that the new requirements will save 6,500 lives and prevent 250,000 hospitalizations in the six months after the rules take effect.