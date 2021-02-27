What to do in, and for, your poor house now that Oklahoma's winter storms have passed

If you think your house and the things in it made it unscathed through last week’s snowstorms and record-breaking cold, maybe not. Some problems can take a while to surface. Or notice.

The collective extent of the damage takes a while to determine, as well. The state hasn’t yet started tabulating losses but will soon be contacting insurance companies for storm-related data, said Liz Heigle, communications director for the Oklahoma Insurance Department.

As deep and wide as the frigid weather was across Oklahoma, people seem to be playing nice in dealing with the aftermath in home repair and filing insurance claims.

“We have not had any red flags,” Heigle said. “What we have had is a lot of people calling in, saying, ‘What do I do?’"

