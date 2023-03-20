A new retail project announced for Jenks promises to deliver something “utterly unique” — an all-in-one fashion, firearms and shooting sports experience.

Frontier Justice, set to break ground this week at 202 S. Gateway Place, will come not only with an upscale western-chic clothing boutique and selection of firearms, but with an indoor shooting range as well, officials said.

“The Tulsa area, and Jenks in particular, is a unique place,” said Jeremy Gayed, CEO of Frontier Justice. “Tulsa is not only a national leader in industries ranging from energy to aerospace, it benefits from a rich cultural history and thriving communities full of caring people. It’s a perfect fit for the Frontier Justice ethos of faith, family and freedom.”

At 25,000 square feet, it will be Frontier Justice’s fourth location and first in Oklahoma. The store debuted in 2015 in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Other sites are in Kansas City, Kansas, and Omaha, Nebraska.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday.

According to the website frontier-justice.com, the store offers “a unique faith-based and family-focused entertainment destination.”

The company mission statement is: “To honor God, serve people, and build kingdom resources as an iconic brand by providing exceptional service and an innovative client experience for the whole community.”

Frontier Justice was acquired by Rooted Pursuits, a platform of Ambassador Enterprises, in November 2022.