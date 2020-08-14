OESC event in Tulsa

Faye Young (left), who lost many of her work hours during the COVID-19 pandemic, waits with others at a July 15 event in Tulsa with Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file

A new watchdog agency established with great fanfare by Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, and House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, announced its initial work plan last week.

Headed by former lawmaker Mike Jackson, the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency set as its first priority a review of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

During the massive layoffs of the COVID-19 pandemic, the OESC has gone from little-known and largely ignored to overwhelmed as its tried to process an unprecedented number of unemployment insurance claims with outdated systems amid what appears to have been widespread fraud.

According to its work plan, LOFT intends to assess and report on the OESC within 100 days.

Other priorities include an assessment of the Board of Equalization's revenue forecasts and the state's handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Longer term undertakings including examinations of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, the County Roads and Bridges Program and Oklahoma's Promise scholarship program.

