...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 108 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
OKLAHOMA.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS
SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED
ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL
AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911.
&&
Faye Young (left), who lost many of her work hours during the COVID-19 pandemic, waits with others at a July 15 event in Tulsa with Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file
A new watchdog agency established with great fanfare by Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, and House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, announced its initial work plan last week.
Headed by former lawmaker Mike Jackson, the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency set as its first priority a review of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
During the massive layoffs of the COVID-19 pandemic, the OESC has gone from little-known and largely ignored to overwhelmed as its tried to process an unprecedented number of unemployment insurance claims with outdated systems amid what appears to have been widespread fraud.
According to its work plan, LOFT intends to assess and report on the OESC within 100 days.
Other priorities include an assessment of the Board of Equalization's revenue forecasts and the state's handling of the COVID-19 crisis.
Longer term undertakings including examinations of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, the County Roads and Bridges Program and Oklahoma's Promise scholarship program.
