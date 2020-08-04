Tulsa's runner-up finish to Austin, Texas, for Tesla's electronic vehicle plant eventually will allow Oklahoma to capitalize handsomely, Gov. Kevin Stitt said Tuesday.
"Even though we didn't come out on top for Tesla, the effort so many people put into that project will pay great dividends for our state down the road," he said. "… Tesla took notice with how well we worked together, and I have a feeling we'll be hearing from them again real soon."
Stitt was a virtual guest Tuesday on the Tulsa Regional Chamber's "State of the State." Tesla announced late last month that it would build its CyberTruck Gigafactory in Texas.
The governor reminded viewers that Austin was among two finalists when Tesla decided to build a $4.5 billion facility outside Reno, Nevada, several years ago.
"Our time will come and it will come soon," he said.
Almost 2,400 engineers, 31% of whom came from top 100 engineering schools, submitted applications for hypothetical jobs for the Tesla factory in Tulsa, Stitt said. Also, during the recruitment of the facility, roughly 2,000 news stories viewed by an estimated 30 million people mentioned Oklahoma in those accounts, he said.
Monday, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce announced a new economic development effort to "to reel in the suppliers and other companies that will need operations close to Tesla's new facility in Austin," Stitt said.
The governor touched on many other subjects during the virtual talk, including the state's strides on unemployment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oklahoma's unemployment rate went from 14.7% in April to 6.6% in June, he said.
"That's still higher than we would like it to be, but it's (tied for) fifth-best in the country and almost 10 points better than states like New York (15.7%), New Jersey (16.6%) and California (14.9)," Stitt said. "Allowing our state to be open for business is paying off in the form of Oklahomans getting back to work, being able to earn a paycheck and support their families."
Economically, Oklahoma is "months and months" ahead of other states, he said.
Referencing folks in Los Angeles, the governor said, "… these folks still haven't had a haircut since March. The economic feeling and climate and public sentiment in Oklahoma is so much different that when I travel in other states and talk to other governors."
Asked about the 2020 census, Stitt urged Oklahomans to self-report by the deadline of Oct. 31. Emphasizing the importance of the tally, he said under-counting a county such as Seminole County by 2% would cost it $10 million over a decade, with a 5% under-count costing it $75 million over the same span.
"That's how critical that census is," Stitt said. "So we need every Oklahoman to fill that out because that's roads and bridges and health care and education. Those are the dollars that we spend and invest back in Oklahoma (residents)."