OKLAHOMA CITY - Scott Alls has been battling feral hogs for more than a decade.

As director of wildlife services for the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, he and his staff spend most of their time trying to kill the wild pigs that terrorize the countryside.

"In the last 10 years, by far the majority of our work is aimed at pigs," Alls said. "The numbers are just exploding because of their reproductive capabilities. I would say we are well above a million pigs (in the state)."

When Oklahoma farmers, ranchers and landowners have a pig problem, they turn to Alls for help. It takes eradicating 70% of wild hogs in an area just to keep the population level, he said.

