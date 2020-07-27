OKLAHOMA CITY - Scott Alls has been battling feral hogs for more than a decade.
As director of wildlife services for the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, he and his staff spend most of their time trying to kill the wild pigs that terrorize the countryside.
"In the last 10 years, by far the majority of our work is aimed at pigs," Alls said. "The numbers are just exploding because of their reproductive capabilities. I would say we are well above a million pigs (in the state)."
When Oklahoma farmers, ranchers and landowners have a pig problem, they turn to Alls for help. It takes eradicating 70% of wild hogs in an area just to keep the population level, he said.
Featured gallery: Throwback Tulsa: Tulsa temperature hits 107 as drought ravages state in 2011
July 2011 heat
Denise Jones waters a thirsty tree in east Tulsa on Friday, July 29, 2011. Jones and a handful of others were part of a work crew watering the plants for Up With Trees. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
July 2011 heat
Wild horses in long term holding that are owned by the Bureau of Land Management rome land operated by rancher John Hughes on Thursday, July 28, 2011, in Catoosa. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
July 2011 heat
ORG XMIT: OKC1107290815275912 Leaves on a bush turning brown in northwest Oklahoma City Friday, July 29, 2011. Photo via The Oklahoman
July 2011 heat
Drought conditions in central Oklahoma have caused the grass to dry out and turn brown at Will Rogers Park in Oklahoma City Thursday, July 28, 2011. Photo via The Oklahoman
July 2011 heat
Drought conditions in central Oklahoma have caused the grass to dry out, turn brown, and tress to shed leaves in northeast Oklahoma City Friday, July 29, 2011. Photo via The Oklahoman
July 2011 heat
Irrigation sprinklers water a field near Fargo on Tuesday, July 26, 2011. Lack of rain and a string of days when temperatures exceeded 100 degrees have created extreme conditions for farmers, ranchers and citizens of many communities in western Oklahoma. JIM BECKEL/The Oklahoman
July 2011 heat
Wes Sander, cattle rancher, on his land just outside Woodward town limits on Tuesday, July 26, 2011. Sander stands on dry and cracked soil that once was the bottom of one of his stock ponds. Lack of rain and a string of days when temperatures exceeded 100 degrees have created extreme conditions for farmers, ranchers and citizens of many communities in western Oklahoma. JIM BECKEL/The Oklahoman
July 2011 heat
Justin Barr, OSU County Extension Educator for Ellis County, steps across large cracks in the dirt after all the water evaporated in what was once his stock pond on his land near Vici on Tuesday, July 26, 2011. in background is Dana Bay, OSU County Extension Educator, Woodward County. Lack of rain and a string of days when temperatures exceeded 100 degrees have created extreme conditions for farmers, ranchers and citizens of many communities in western Oklahoma. JIM BECKEL/The Oklahoman
July 2011 heat
A lone windmill and a few cattle on parched land beneath a summer sky in the late afternoon of July 26, 2011, near Woodward. Lack of rain and a string of days when temperatures exceeded 100 degrees have created extreme conditions for farmers, ranchers and citizens of many communities in western Oklahoma. JIM BECKEL/The Oklahoman
July 2011 heat
The day's heating begins at sunrise, seen along SH 3 northwest of Watonga on Tuesday, July 26, 2011. Lack of rain and a string of days when temperatures exceeded 100 degrees have created extreme conditions for farmers, ranchers and citizens of many communities in western Oklahoma. JIM BECKEL/The Oklahoman
July 2011 heat
Too hot for geese who stay under a tree at Braden Park, July 28, 2011. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
July 2011 heat
Geovy Cajamarca, 10 runs through the water feature at Florence Park, July 28, 2011. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
July 2011 heat
Alonzo Rodriguez with Preaus Landscaping drinks water to stay cool while grinding tree branches on the University of Tulsa campus, July 28, 2011. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
July 2011 heat
Cortney Vogel, 10, is doused by water from a bucket above while playing at the new water park at Owen Park on Thursday, July 7, 2011. Tulsa World File
July 2011 heat
Construction work by Davis H Elliot construction continues on Guthrie Green Park, located at a square block between Boston and Cincinatti and Brady and Cameron streets. The park began construction in summer 2011, and construction is scheduled to finish in fall 2012. July 12, 2012. KT KING/Tulsa World
July 2011 heat
US Army SFC Jason Massie far right instruct the Memorial High school football team during a group run on July 28, 2011. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
July 2011 heat
Shirlee Ladd, the owner of shaved ice business Summer Sno, prepares a customer's order in 100-plus degree heat in Tulsa on Wednesday, July 27, 2011. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
July 2011 heat
Tom Rhinehart walks past a pair of withering trees during a round of frisbee golf in Tulsa on Wednesday, July 27, 2011. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
July 2011 heat
Don Hawkins waters a dry plantbed at Tulsa Riverparks near Riverside Drive and Southwest Boulevard on Wednesday, July 27, 2011. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
July 2011 heat
Nick Derossett pulls asphalt from a truck as his work crew repairs potholes near 21st Street and Sheridan Road in Tulsa on Wednesday, July 27, 2011. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
July 2011 heat
Saniah Lopez (at left), 1, cries as her aunt Hortencia Reed tries to take her further out in the swimming pool, at Lacy Park swimming pool, on Thursday, July 28, 2011. Tulsa World File
July 2011 heat
Preslie Watkins, a lifeguard at Lacy Park, wades in the water before visitors enter the swimming pool, on Thursday, July 28, 2011. Tulsa World File
July 2011 heat
Alana Ott, 7, from the Lacy Park summer camp, comes up from underwater at the Lacy Park pool, on Thursday, July 28, 2011. Tulsa World File
July 2011 heat
Walnut Creek State Park near Prue, Okla., taken on July 14, 2011. Tulsa World File
July 2011 heat
Durrell Finch and Willie Carter of TU's football team gets a drink of water during a running workout at Chapman stadium on July 28, 2011. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
July 2011 heat
Oologah Lake near the Sunnyside Boat Ramp area in Talala July 27, 2011. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
July 2011 heat
Farmer Lyle Blakley shows how bad his soybean crop is, the plants would normally be about one and a half feet tall by now and have only managed to grow about four to six inches if at all, taken at the Blakley Family Farm in Oolagah, Okla., on July 21,2011, the drought has taken a toll on all his farm operations. Tulsa World File
July 2011 heat
Farmer Lyle Blakley walks around what little water is left in a pond on his farm in Oolagah, Okla., on July 21,2011 thanks to the record setting drought. Tulsa World File
July 2011 heat
A tractor bales hay on the Blakley Family Farm in Oolagah, Okla., taken on July 21,2011, on a normal year they would have gotten about 176 bales of hay, because of this year's drought they only managed about 100. Tulsa World File
July 2011 heat
ORG XMIT: DTI1107211716242197 Cattle take shelter from the heat under a tree on the Blakley family farm in Oolagah, Okla., taken on July 21,2011. Tulsa World File
July 2011 heat
Vehicles zip past as workers, including Matt Emeigh, of CP Integrated Services, which is contracted through ODOT, as work is done to repair a section an overpass over Pittsburg Ave. on the Broken Arrow Expressway where a large hole was discovered, on Friday, July 29, 2011. Tulsa World File
Featured video: Let's Talk Town Hall discusses the eviction crisis
Subscribe to Daily Headlines