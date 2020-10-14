Walmart to pay $40,000 in disability lawsuit at distribution center north of Tulsa

Walmart will pay $40,000 and provide additional training to its managers to resolve a disability discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the agency said Wednesday.
According to the EEOC’s lawsuit, Emily Hayman was born with a congenital amputation — her right arm ends at the elbow.
In March 2018, Hayman applied for a freight handler position at Walmart’s grocery distribution center near Ochelata in Washington County, about 30 miles north of Tulsa.
She arrived at the facility to take Walmart’s pre-employment test for freight handlers, known as the Physical Assessment Test. The PAT required lifting and carrying cartons weighing up to 50 pounds. Walmart representatives asked Hayman twice whether she needed assistance to complete the test.
Both times Hayman declined the offers, telling them that she lifted up to 150 pounds at the job she had at the time. But Walmart’s hiring official insisted on contacting the company’s accommodations representative to determine if Hayman should be allowed to take the PAT. According to the EEOC, when Hayman told the representative she did not need an accommodation to complete the test, the representative told her she could not help her. Ultimately, she was not allowed to take the PAT without an unneeded assistive device.
Such alleged conduct violates the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits employers from refusing to hire an applicant based on disability.
The EEOC filed its lawsuit in September 2019 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma after first attempting to reach a pre-litigation settlement through its conciliation process.
Federal Judge John E. Dowdell approved the two-year consent decree awarding $40,000 in monetary damages to Hayman.
The decree also requires Walmart to train its managers and human resources personnel at the Ochelata distribution center on how to treat applicants with obvious disabilities during the hiring process and the appropriate role of reasonable accommodations under the ADA.
