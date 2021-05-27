 Skip to main content
UScellular donates $30K to Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Tulsa
UScellular donates $30K to Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Tulsa

uscellular donation

UScellular has announced a $30,000 investment in the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Tulsa. The donation will support K-12 science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and academic enrichment programs.

 Tulsa World file

UScellular announced a $30,000 investment in the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Tulsa to provide educational opportunities and experiences to local youth.

UScellular’s investment supports K-12 science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and academic enrichment programs for members at the club. This is part of a $1 million donation the company made to support 20 Boys & Girls Clubs across its service areas.

“As America’s locally grown wireless carrier, supporting local educational initiatives like the Boys & Girls Clubs’ STEM programming is in UScellular’s DNA,” said Jack Sampson, Tulsa area retail sales manager at UScellular. “It is our goal that through new learning opportunities, Metro Tulsa club members will dream big and apply what they learn towards their future careers.”

“We are thrilled to work with UScellular once again to support STEM education in Tulsa,” said Richard White, executive director of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Tulsa.

“Now more than ever, kids need caring mentors and safe places where they can learn, grow and have fun,” White said. “Through UScellular’s support, even more of our kids will experience new opportunities through impact-driven programming that will inspire and empower them to achieve great futures. We are thankful for their partnership and investment in our community.”

