UScellular donates $30K to Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Tulsa

UScellular announced a $30,000 investment in the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Tulsa to provide educational opportunities and experiences to local youth.

UScellular’s investment supports K-12 science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and academic enrichment programs for members at the club. This is part of a $1 million donation the company made to support 20 Boys & Girls Clubs across its service areas.

“As America’s locally grown wireless carrier, supporting local educational initiatives like the Boys & Girls Clubs’ STEM programming is in UScellular’s DNA,” said Jack Sampson, Tulsa area retail sales manager at UScellular. “It is our goal that through new learning opportunities, Metro Tulsa club members will dream big and apply what they learn towards their future careers.”

“We are thrilled to work with UScellular once again to support STEM education in Tulsa,” said Richard White, executive director of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Tulsa.