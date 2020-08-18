An urgent care facility is planned for some recently purchased land in Broken Arrow, CBRE in Tulsa has announced.
MCV Properties, Inc., bought the 1.28-acre site at 1101 N. Aspen Ave. from Hyde Park Investment, said CBRE Vice President Ben Ganzkow, which represented the seller.
"This site is well situated in the growing Broken Arrow market and will serve MCV Properties well as a medical location to serve the community," Ganzkow said in a statement. "Despite current uncertainties, we have seen a continued desire on the part of investors for well-located, established medical facilities or land to develop Class A facilities to meet the demands of the area."
Neighboring tenants include Dunkin’ Donuts, WalMart, MidFirst Bank, Starbucks and Dental Depot.