Update: Grid operator issues downgrade; no energy emergency currently in place

Tulsa-based Public Service Company of Oklahoma, which serves more than half a million households in the state, halted power to about 80,000 statewide customers, including those in Tulsa and surrounding areas, over a span of several hours, PSO spokesman Stan Whiteford said.

Similar coordinated outages were conducted by Oklahoma City-based OG&E, the state’s largest utility.

The measures to mitigate the burden on the grid were ordered by Arkansas-based Southwest Power Pool, the electricity balancing market for a 17-state region that includes Oklahoma. SPP declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3, its highest, before moving it later to EEA Level 1.

Tulsa resident Alesia Wright called into an emergency Oklahoma Corporation Commission meeting Tuesday to say she woke up with no electricity.

“It was negative 8 degrees and my electricity was off for an hour,” she said. “Within 10 to 15 minutes, the temperature dropped drastically in my home, and I have a 1-year-old and 12-year-old.”

The Corporation Commission discussed an order that would prioritize public health, welfare and safety as utilities work to stabilize electric and natural gas grids. The meeting ended before the newspaper went to press.