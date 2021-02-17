Update: Energy emergency alert upgraded back to Level 2

Gov. Kevin Stitt told President Joe Biden about the challenges Oklahoma is experiencing to transport energy to the power grid, particularly with natural gas wells freezing due to the record cold.

He also asked Biden to help Oklahomans with the substantial increase in energy bills that will likely be forthcoming through either the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) or another method.

During a Tuesday Zoom call with Whiteford and others, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said the electricity in his home had gone out.

“PSO will attempt to notify all customers affected by the controlled outage although the immediacy of the SPP request may prevent advance notice,” a news release from the company stated.

Whiteford said the controlled outages could continue into Thursday.

“Our goal is to have any particular area or any particular city or town of the 232 that we serve to be carrying that whole load itself,” Whiteford said on the Zoom. “We will spread these out. They will last no longer than one to two hours and then move on to the next group.”

SPP directed controlled interruptions in Muskogee, Glenpool, Sapulpa, Oklahoma City and other areas served by OG&E, according to the energy firm.