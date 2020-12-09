Unemployment payments aren’t ending entirely in Oklahoma, just some of them

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Director Shelley Zumwalt recently announced the end of State Extended Benefits for unemployed Oklahomans.
Naturally, that led to much disinformation online regarding the “end” of unemployment insurance for Oklahomans. To be clear, traditional Unemployment Insurance is not ending, only the State Extended Benefits are ceasing.
Here are some things to know about what State Extended Benefits are, and why they are ending.
Featured News Video: Tulsa World Magazine's 2020 Tulsans of the Year
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.