Unemployment payments aren’t ending entirely in Oklahoma, just some of them
Unemployment payments aren't ending entirely in Oklahoma, just some of them

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Director Shelley Zumwalt recently announced the end of State Extended Benefits for unemployed Oklahomans.

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Director Shelley Zumwalt recently announced the end of State Extended Benefits for unemployed Oklahomans.

Naturally, that led to much disinformation online regarding the “end” of unemployment insurance for Oklahomans. To be clear, traditional Unemployment Insurance is not ending, only the State Extended Benefits are ceasing.

Here are some things to know about what State Extended Benefits are, and why they are ending.

