U.S. Department of Defense tabs Oklahoma City private equity firm for funding program

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has chosen Oklahoma City-based Acorn Growth Companies to participate in the Trusted Capital Marketplace (TCM) program as a source of pre-qualified funding for the country’s most critical AD&I (aerospace, defense and intelligence) suppliers.

Acorn is a private equity firm investing exclusively in aerospace, defense and intelligence.

The TCM program is a DoD Office of Industrial Policy initiative to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base by leveraging the financial resources and acumen of trusted sources of U.S. private capital.

