Two Tulsa business owners have been recognized by the Oklahoma district of the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Lisa Riley, owner of Pinot’s Palette, has been named 2020 Oklahoma Small Business Person of the Year. Bill Solomon, founder of Vacuworx, is 2020 Oklahoma Manufacturer of the Year.
“Lisa Riley’s story is one of perseverance through difficult times," Dottie Overal, Oklahoma SBA District Director, said in a statement.
“Our winners this year are having to demonstrate that more than ever in light of the pandemic’s impact on small businesses across the state."
Nominated by the Tulsa Regional Chamber, Riley was Oklahoma Women in Business Champion in 2016. She opened her first Pinot’s Palette in 2012, and it has grown to three locations and 25 employees.
"Lisa Riley is an outstanding business owner, partner to the Chamber and advocate for the small business community, and we're thrilled she's being recognized for her resilience and leadership," Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said in a statement. "We congratulate Lisa Riley, Bill Solomon and all of the award winners for the critical impact they have on our state’s economy …"