Tulsa’s Hardesty Family Foundation has donated $1 million to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.
The grant will fund the expansion of OMRF's Aging and Metabolism Research Program, which focuses on ways to prevent, treat and reverse conditions that impact older adults.
"The Hardesty family set out to make a difference in the lives of all Oklahomans and give back to the state they call home," Dr. Stephen Prescott, OMRF president, said in a statement. "With this extraordinary gift to medical research, they’ve done it yet again. Thanks to their generosity, our scientists will be able to continue the innovative work that leads to life-changing — and life-saving — discoveries."
The $5.2 million expansion of the Aging and Metabolism Program includes the renovation of new a laboratory suite, state-of-the-art equipment and start-up funds for three new scientists and their teams.
Founded in 2005 by F. Roger and Donna J. Hardesty, the Hardesty Family Foundation has given more than $2 million to support medical research at OMRF over the last decade. An OMRF lab will be named after the family.
