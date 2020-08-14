CareerTech education advocate Jim Baker has been inducted in the Tulsa Tech Hall of Fame.
"Dr. Baker has been a champion for CareerTech education and improving the lives of students for many decades," Tulsa Tech Superintendent and CEO Steve Tiger said in a statement. "His lifelong passion for Tulsa Tech, for the safety of students, and for changing lives through career training make Dr. Baker a unanimous choice."
A retired, marketing education instructor for Jenks Public Schools, Baker has served as an elected board member for Tulsa Tech since 1988. He helped lead the expansion of Tulsa Tech to three additional campus locations, increased the number of programs to serve more students and assisted efforts to embed CareerTech programs into high schools.