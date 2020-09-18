Tulsa Small Business Connection summit and awards to be held virtually Tuesday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Tulsa Small Business Connection will hold its Tulsa Small Business Summit & Awards 2020 on Tuesday.

The virtual event, which will run from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., will include keynote presentations and topical breakout sessions from national and local business experts. Breakout sessions will provide key takeaways on topics such as workforce and HR, marketing, diversity, equity and inclusion, and more.

It also will feature the annual Small Business Awards presentation.

The keynote speakers, breakout sessions and awards presentation will be available to watch via a livestream at tulsachamber.com/smallbusinesssummit.

The morning keynote speaker is Tracy Spears, an executive leadership coach and co-founder of Exceptional Leaders Lab in Tulsa. Her topic will be "How to Build a High-Performance Culture."

The afternoon keynote address will be delivered by Gustavo Grodnitzky, an author and consultant on organizational culture change. He will speak on "Culture in the Current Context."

The Tulsa Small Business Connection is a program of the Tulsa Regional Chamber.

