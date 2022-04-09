Tulsa roofing company marks 60 years

Tulsa’s oldest roofing company, Messick Roofing & Construction is marking 60 years in business.

Founded in 1962 by Paul Messick, the company has served thousands of residential and commercial clients across northeast Oklahoma.

“It’s humbling to be part of a tradition that my grandfather started,” said third-generation owner and president Grant Golliver in a news release.

“My grandfather always said ‘Quality is who you are your whole life. Our work should reflect who we are,’” Golliver said. “I’ve taken that to heart, and it’s a philosophy I instill in everybody who works for us.”

Sometimes that means turning down jobs, the release said.

“If a residential roofing client doesn’t need a new roof, we advise them to wait,” Golliver said.

Running a long-lasting local family business also offered a unique level of accountability, the company said.

“When I first went out on a job on my own, working for my grandfather, the customer said, ‘How do I know you’ll do what you say you will?’ I told him, ‘See that phone book? If I don’t do what I say I will, look up Paul Messick. You call him and tell him, and I’ll never hear the end of it,’” Golliver said. “The customer said, ‘Where do I sign?’”

Although his grandfather has since passed away, he left a letter with final words of support for Golliver, the release said.

“You may not be the grandson who shares my last name, but you’re the one who has been carrying on my legacy,” the letter says. “I’m so proud that you chose to do so.”

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.