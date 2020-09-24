Tulsa-Rogers County Port Authority OK's additional $1 million for dredging channel

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CATOOSA — The Tulsa-Rogers County Port Authority on Thursday authorized spending another $1 million for dredging the entrance to the Tulsa Port of Catoosa's channel that was affected by 2019 flooding.

The money will be used to remove an additional 140,000 cubic yards of sediment to restore the port's channel to the original depth of 12 feet.

"It's the material that was moved by the Verdigris River and Bird Creek," said Daniel Grisham, deputy port director. "We have no current that flows through our channel. It's a slack harbor. The water, the build-up, the material that's in the water is allowed to migrate into our channel. With no current, it just settles out builds up upon itself."

Following an emergency action by the authority in May, it hired contractors to remove 40,000 cubic yards of sediment at a cost of $550,000. But before the dredging started, a survey discovered that the majority of the port's navigational channel had new sediment deposits of one to four feet throughout, making some docks inaccessible at that depth.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers performed the initial survey and weren't authorized to come through the entire channel, Grisham said.