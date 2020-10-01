Tulsa Regional Chamber takes home National Chamber of Year award

The Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE) has honored the Tulsa Regional Chamber as its National Chamber of the Year for the fourth time in 15 years.

The award recognizes chambers that demonstrate excellence in operations, member services and community leadership.

ACCE previously named the Tulsa Regional Chamber the nation’s best chamber in 2005, 2008 and 2010. For the 2020 award, the Chamber presented a number of innovative programs for consideration, including partnerships built with tribal nations in Chamber-led Tulsa’s Future regional economic development projects, as well as the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) work exemplified by the Chamber-led Mosaic coalition.

The Tulsa Regional Chamber beat out two Category 4 finalists: the Greater Gainesville (Fla.) Chamber of Commerce and the Irving-Las Colinas (Texas) Chamber of Commerce.

The categories are determined by that area's population, number of businesses, percentage of total revenue restricted, total revenue and number of chamber members. Tulsa was in the division for a population of at least 500,000 with at least 10,000 businesses.

