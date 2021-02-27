Tulsa Regional Chamber analysis shows one-third of workers impacted by pandemic-related economic crisis

The results of a Tulsa Regional Chamber workforce analysis revealed that a third of companies had either laid off or furloughed workers in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic that affected businesses in the region.

Results of the comprehensive study released Thursday highlighted the impact so-called dislocated workers endured for much of 2020.

The analysis focused on workers rather than the more familiar category of unemployment. The distinction emphasizes the barriers that prevent people from reentering the workforce following a job loss.

Based on a survey of area employees, about one-third of responding companies laid off employees and one-third furloughed workers in response to the pandemic and ensuing economic crisis. The analysis also found that throughout the pandemic, the largest volumes of dislocated workers in Tulsa have been in the manufacturing, accommodation and food services, and retail trade sectors.

“It’s critical we find ways to support Tulsa’s unemployed and underemployed workers during this time,” said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum in a statement.