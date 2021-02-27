Tulsa Regional Chamber analysis shows one-third of workers impacted by pandemic-related economic crisis

The results of a Tulsa Regional Chamber workforce analysis revealed that a third of companies had either laid off or furloughed workers in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic that affected businesses in the region.
Results of the comprehensive study released Thursday highlighted the impact so-called dislocated workers endured for much of 2020.
The analysis focused on workers rather than the more familiar category of unemployment. The distinction emphasizes the barriers that prevent people from reentering the workforce following a job loss.
Based on a survey of area employees, about one-third of responding companies laid off employees and one-third furloughed workers in response to the pandemic and ensuing economic crisis. The analysis also found that throughout the pandemic, the largest volumes of dislocated workers in Tulsa have been in the manufacturing, accommodation and food services, and retail trade sectors.
“It’s critical we find ways to support Tulsa’s unemployed and underemployed workers during this time,” said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum in a statement.
The analysis was conducted at the recommendation of the Mayor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Committee. Its findings, said Bynum, will allow civic, businesses and academic sectors to assist people trying to transition back into the job market.
The survey noted that the pandemic has exacerbated wealth gaps and created deeper disparities throughout the region.
A total of 54 individuals participated in focus groups, which included company owners, CEOs, managers and human resources staff at firms ranging from privately owned companies with as few as a dozen employees to multinational corporations headquartered in the Tulsa area.
Information from the focus groups was supplemented by surveys of industry partners, higher education institutions and other stakeholders, as well as a multilingual survey of dislocated workers delivered by the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
“Our immediate priority is to support northeast Oklahoma’s recovery, and one way to do that is to make sure the tools and training we’re offering our workforce align with the skills area employers are looking for,” Rue Ramsey, vice president of workforce and talent strategies at the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said in a statement. “This study will shape our future workforce development strategy by providing insights on the current talent pipeline and identifying any gaps in training or educational offerings.”
White House Economy Chief Says Jobs More at Risk Than Inflation