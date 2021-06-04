Tulsa Race Massacre Economic Empowerment Day draws nearly 2,000 in-person and virtual participants

Economic Empowerment Day, part of the 10-day Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commemoration, drew 500 people to the Cox Business Center and 1,300 virtually.

Organizers of the conference, which discussed closing the racial wealth gap, also made a donation to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Survivors and Descendents Fund and selected three other organizations to receive a total of $700,000: TEDC (Tulsa Economic Development Corporation) Creative Capital, Skys the Limit and MORTAR.

TEDC Creative Capital was founded in 1979 as Tulsa Economic and Development Corporation, an organization charged with promoting and sustaining small business growth in Tulsa. TEDC increases capital for Black businesses and partnerships.

Skys the Limit empowers underrepresented young entrepreneurs by providing one-on-one support, resources and mentors so that job seekers become job creators. Funds from the donation will support an internship development program for Black youth through partnerships.

MORTAR aims to create diverse communities by enabling historically marginalized entrepreneurs to access the resources needed to start and run successful businesses. MORTAR will use the donation to support economic development planning and entrepreneurship funding for Historic Greenwood.

