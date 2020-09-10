Tulsa posts rent growth of 3.1% in second quarter, according to CBRE multifamily market update

The city of Tulsa ranked 16th out of the top 150 U.S. markets for annual effective rent growth at 3.1%, according to CBRE's second-quarter multifamily market update.
The national average was -0.2%.
Tulsa also ranked sixth annually and 14th quarterly out of the top 150 U.S. markets in occupancy change. Occupancy increased 0.9% annuals and 0.4% quarterly. The national average was -0.5% annually and -0.2% in the second quarter.
Second-quarter occupancy rates in Tulsa were at 94.9%, with an effective rent per unit of $745.
