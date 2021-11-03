 Skip to main content
Tulsa Ports employee graduates from University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute
Tulsa Ports employee graduates from University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute

  • Updated
Sheila Shook

Sheila Shook (left) is director of workforce and education for Tulsa Ports, which has facilities in Catoosa and Inola.

An employee of Tulsa Ports has completed the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute (OU EDI) program.

Sheila Shook is director of workforce and education for Tulsa Ports, which has facilities in Catoosa and Inola.

OU EDI is a 117-hour certificate program that provides a broad spectrum of advanced education for the economic development professional. Its classes focus on business retention and expansion, real estate and credit analysis, workforce development, marketing, strategic planning, entrepreneurship, community and neighborhood development and managing economic development organizations.

"Our primary focus is growing quality careers in our area and providing a great place to work," Shook said in a statement. "Through the knowledge I’ve gained from this nationally-recognized program, I can help Tulsa Ports continue to grow and support the community and economic development of both Tulsa Ports locations."

