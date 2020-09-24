Tulsa Port of Catoosa undergoes branding change, creates new logos to mark expansion of area footprint

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CATOOSA — Reflecting a recently expanded footprint, the Tulsa Port of Catoosa on Thursday announced a new brand and logo.

The inland shipping facility and industrial park will now be known as "Tulsa Ports," a nod to the second-largest city in Oklahoma and last year's addition of a $12.1 million rail infrastructure project that is under way in Inola.

Questions about the port's identity — particularly the whereabouts of Catoosa — had arisen over the years when officials would travel to shipping trade shows such as Breakbulk, Port Director David Yarbrough said.

"We realized we had a problem with people understanding that we were an inland port located in Tulsa," Yarbrough said Thursday at a meeting of the Tulsa-Rogers County Port Authority board of directors. "So, consciously, we've shifted over the years to making sure we said `Tulsa Port of Catoosa,' and even informally, `Tulsa Port' to associate ourselves to the geography of where we are.