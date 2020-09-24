Tulsa Port of Catoosa undergoes branding change, creates new logos to mark expansion of area footprint

CATOOSA — Reflecting a recently expanded footprint, the Tulsa Port of Catoosa on Thursday announced a new brand and logo.
The inland shipping facility and industrial park will now be known as "Tulsa Ports," a nod to the second-largest city in Oklahoma and last year's addition of a $12.1 million rail infrastructure project that is under way in Inola.
Questions about the port's identity — particularly the whereabouts of Catoosa — had arisen over the years when officials would travel to shipping trade shows such as Breakbulk, Port Director David Yarbrough said.
"We realized we had a problem with people understanding that we were an inland port located in Tulsa," Yarbrough said Thursday at a meeting of the Tulsa-Rogers County Port Authority board of directors. "So, consciously, we've shifted over the years to making sure we said `Tulsa Port of Catoosa,' and even informally, `Tulsa Port' to associate ourselves to the geography of where we are.
"Most people in the industry know at least where Tulsa is. So when we acquired Inola, now we had a new quandary of how do we market our two sites. We have one that's fully developed that offers all these amenities, and then we have one for the first time in our history — well, in a long time — gives us the ability to market large sites of land for economic development."
The Tulsa Port of Catoosa and the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas Navigation System (MKARNS) opened in 1971. Last year, the port acquired acquired 2,000 acres in Inola as part a land transfer from Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO).
The port employs more than 3,000 people and moves an average of 2 million tons of shipments annually through its waterway.
The new marketing is the work of Tulsa-based Resolute PR and graphic designer, Julia Wood.
"I think Resolute has come up with a really unique logo...To me, it really hit a home run," said Dewey Bartlett, a member of the Port Authority Board. "You guys did well."
The logo, whose subtext reads barge, rail and industrial park and mentions Catoosa and Inola, has several versions to allow for flexibility in applications. It features a blue wave and white "T," which mimics a bridge going over water. At the bottom is a white line to represent a rail, road or dock edge, and at the top is an area of green, which signifies land, said Andrew Ralston, who leads the port's economic development.
"Honestly, most of our income comes from land," Ralston said of the port, which generates an estimated $300 million annual economic impact for the state. "The way we market ourselves is very important as it relates to economic development, industrial development…It's really why we exist at the end of the waterway — to build jobs and investment."
