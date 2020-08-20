The Tulsa Development Authority on Thursday voted to hire local developer Casey Stowe to a six-month, part-time position.
Following an executive session at a virtual special meeting, commissioners unanimously approved naming Stowe project and development manager.
He will serve as a bridge to a permanent staffing plan being headed by the TDA, which in April OK'd the resignation of previously suspended Executive Director O.C. Walker as part of a settlement. Walker had been suspended with pay since Dec. 23 because of an undisclosed complaint raised by a staffer.
"TDA is very excited to bring Casey Stowe on board," Chairwoman Nancy Roberts said. "We've been in a time of complete transition, as everyone knows."
She added that Stowe will provide "on-site leadership" and an "immediate ability to execute on some of the lingering commercial development work that we have ... That expertise and experience he has with commercial development will really help TDA execute on those projects ..."
In the early 2010s, Stowe joined Elliot Nelson to create Nelson+Stowe Development. With a blend of other partners, Nelson+Stowe has developed building restorations and new construction, including The Coliseum Apartments, The Boxyard retail complex and The Edge of East Village apartments. Prior to real estate, Stowe worked in the banking, health technology and energy industries.
Owner of a bachelor's degree and MBA from Loyola University in New Orleans, he also is on the board of the Tulsa Economic Development Corp.
"I'm looking forward to helping," Stowe said. "…I'm sure that I will learn a lot from the staff and learn a lot from the board during my time."
He is scheduled to average 20 hours weekly during the six-month term and be paid $52,000, according to his contract. TDA will have the option to extend the term by three months.