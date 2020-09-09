Tulsa Development Authority amends bylaws to reduce meeting frequency for 2020

Reflecting the downturn in commercial development because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tulsa Development Authority has shrunk its meeting schedule for the balance of 2020.

The urban renewal organization will meet every other month instead of monthly. The action was approved at a special meeting Aug. 20.

“What we have discovered is, particularly right now, there is a little bit less activity that relates to true development,” TDA Chairwoman Nancy Roberts said at the Aug. 20 virtual gathering of commissioners. “So we could easily lighten the load on our staff.

“…That would really cue us up and prepare us up to be ready for some greater momentum when development starts happening again.”

The TDA on Aug. 20 amended its bylaws on meetings to delete the phrase “shall be held monthly” and replace it with “may be held monthly,” still mandating that it meet no fewer than six times per calendar year.

The organization still could call special meetings to meet demand, if needed.

The TDA typically holds regular meetings the first Thursday of the month. Remaining meetings for 2020 are scheduled for Oct. 1 and Dec. 3.