Tulsa coworking space to celebrate one-year anniversary with an invitation-only party next week

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hartford Building, 110 S. Hartford Ave. The invitation-only gathering will follow all CDC and Tulsa guidelines regarding COVID-19, including required face masks and social distancing.

"With the vast majority of employees now working remotely, this pandemic has forced business owners to re-evaluate their real estate decisions," company co-founder and CEO Ben Von Drehle said in a statement. "Landlords will definitely struggle to fill their building’s vacancy, as companies are now more than ever looking for flexible workplace solutions for their employees. That is why coworking has become such an attractive option for many during the pandemic."