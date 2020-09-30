Tulsa company's blended oil OK'd for long-distance transport via Trans-Canada-owned Marketlink

Tulsa-based 3 Seas Energy announced Tuesday that its proprietary blended oil variety, White Eagle Blend (WEB), has been approved for long-distance transport via the Trans-Canada-owned Marketlink Pipeline System beginning in October.

3 Seas Energy, a joint venture between U.S.-based Getka and Polish-based Unimot, will transport shipments of WEB via Marketlink from Cushing to refineries in the U.S. Gulf Coast via the southern leg of the Keystone Pipeline System.

"Adding Marketlink to our oil transportation portfolio expands our reach into domestic and international markets," 3 Seas President Dariusz Cichocki said in a statement. "By transporting on one of North America’s leading liquids pipeline systems, we can deliver WEB to key markets and refineries across the world.”

WEB originally was manufactured for Eastern Europe at the Phillips 66 Beaumont Terminal in Texas. Marketlink has the capacity to flow 750,000 barrels per day (bpd) to delivery points in south Texas, including Houston and Port Arthur. It is a critical and efficient channel linking the manufacturing ability of North America’s crude oil hub in Cushing to worldwide markets.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.