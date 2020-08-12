A Tulsa digital marketing and engagement center business is hiring at least 150 people.
Avantive Solutions is seeking English- and Spanish-speaking customer sales employees. It will offer up to a $500 signing bonus: $100 at 30 days; $150 at 60 days and $250 at 90 days.
Hourly pay is between $12.86 and $17.87, with bonuses and a benefits package.
Team Members will work in Avantive Solutions’ new state-of-the-art call center in Tulsa, residing on 47 acres of green space with a game room, food market, and relaxation area. Most, 80%, of the sales’ team members receive a guaranteed bonus, while 20% make an average of $20 per hour.
“It’s not just a call center nor just a 'company.' It’s a place where you can come and grow, make good money and work with talented people,” said Michael Bennett of Avantive Solutions. “It is a great place to work!”
Avantive Solutions also hosting monthly jobs fairs on the last Friday of the month beginning Aug. 28. Interested applicants can sign up for a virtual meeting on Zoom or an in-person meeting at Avantive Solutions, practicing social distancing. To schedule a time, fill out the form at avantivesolutions.com/contact-us or call 918-417-2971.