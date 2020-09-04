 Skip to main content
Tulsa-based Ross Group Construction gets $35.3 million contract from U.S. Army, Little Rock. Ark.

Tulsa-based Ross Group Construction recently was awarded a $35,396,600 federal contract from the U.S. Army, Little Rock, Arkansas, for the design and construction of a C-130H/J fuselage trainer facility.

Another Tulsa company receiving a federal contract of more than $1 million was Cherokee Nation System Solutions, which has been hired by the Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service in Fort Collins, Colo, to build biological shipment containers for $10,121,907.

