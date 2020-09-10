Tulsa-based Hogan Assessments part of study to help job-seeking adults on autism spectrum

Tulsa-based Hogan Assessments is assisting on a study that will identify the strengths and skills of adults on the autism spectrum.
The study, whose other partners are Fast Forward Analytics and Houston-based nonprofit Spectrum, will leverage its findings to help these people gain work in the global economy.
"The challenge lies in administering effective and meaningful assessments when building a neurodiverse workforce,” Spectrum Fusion Founder and CEO Heidi Stieglitz Ham, Ph.D., said in a statement. "Individuals on the autism spectrum tend to present with an uneven cognitive profile, so capturing their skills and talents on typical workplace evaluations has proven to be challenging. This research is a first step toward understanding how organizations can improve their neurodiversity by highlighting the personality and cognitive strengths of autistic adults."
One study in the United States found that while 35% of adults on the autism spectrum attend college, only 15% are employed, a much larger disparity than the population at large.
"This is an overwhelmingly underserved population in the US workforce, but it doesn’t have to be,” Hogan Chief Science Officer Ryne Sherman, Ph.D., said in a statement. "We are looking to ensure fair and effective assessment solutions to help the autism community and the global workforce as a whole."
The study has been approved by Rice University and Hogan Assessments. Spectrum Fusion and Fast Forward Analytics are working with Rice Psychology Professor Fred Oswald to complete the study.
