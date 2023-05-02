Home goods retailer Tuesday Morning plans to close all of its stores in the U.S., the company announced along with a going-out-of-business sale.

The Dallas-based company, which had filed for bankruptcy in 2020, announced the closures Tuesday on its website and social media. At the roughly 200 remaining Tuesday Morning stores, customers can find 30% off sales, with gift cards good through May 13.

The two Tulsa locations are listed at 6110 E. 71st St. and 3111 S. Harvard Ave. A store representative told the Tulsa World the company was looking to July 1 as a target date by which all locations would be closed.

The retailer, founded in 1974, said in February that "exceedingly burdensome debt" was forcing the company to restructure again after a bankruptcy filing due to the pandemic.

Down from about 700 stores before COVID-19 changed the country's retail landscape, Tuesday Morning was still doing business in 25 states, though the company opted against online sales.