Tribes deliver billions in economic lift to Oklahoma communities

There’s something a leader whose ancestors were driven from their homes wants others to understand about Oklahoma.

“This is our home,” said Chuck Hoskin Jr., principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, the largest tribe in the U.S. “There’s not a risk that we’re going to move somewhere else.”

Nearly two centuries have passed since the Indian Removal Act forced tribes from their ancestral lands and moved them into present-day Oklahoma. Since that upheaval, the tribes have rebounded to rebuild their lives, businesses and governments.

“When we were forcibly removed … that was destructive of our political system. It was destructive of the economy we had built,” Hoskin said. “So, restoring that ushered in the golden age of the Cherokee Nation.”

