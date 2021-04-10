 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tribes deliver billions in economic lift to Oklahoma communities
0 comments

Tribes deliver billions in economic lift to Oklahoma communities

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
McSWAIN theater.jpg

The Chickasaw Nation bought the McSwain Theatre in Ada several years ago and began the theater’s third renovation to restore its grand Spanish mission style.

 Courtesy, Chickasaw Nation

There’s something a leader whose ancestors were driven from their homes wants others to understand about Oklahoma.

“This is our home,” said Chuck Hoskin Jr., principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, the largest tribe in the U.S. “There’s not a risk that we’re going to move somewhere else.”

Nearly two centuries have passed since the Indian Removal Act forced tribes from their ancestral lands and moved them into present-day Oklahoma. Since that upheaval, the tribes have rebounded to rebuild their lives, businesses and governments.

“When we were forcibly removed … that was destructive of our political system. It was destructive of the economy we had built,” Hoskin said. “So, restoring that ushered in the golden age of the Cherokee Nation.”

Click here to read the full story on the Oklahoman website. A subscription may be required.

0 comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Maximizing credit card rewards for big purchases

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News