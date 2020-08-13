Shane Jett courtesy

SHAWNEE — A Republican candidate for state Senate alleges he was fired from his job with the Citizen Potawatomi Nation for opposing a local mask mandate in a public meeting.

Shane Jett sued Citizen Potawatomi Nation Chairman John “Rocky” Barrett this week, saying he was wrongfully terminated after voicing criticism of a proposed mask ordinance at a July 20 Shawnee City Commission meeting.

A citizen of the Cherokee Nation, Jett alleges Barrett fired him due to political differences.

“After numerous attempts to reason with Chairman Barrett and other elected CPN officials, it became clear a lawsuit was the only way to protect me and my family,” Jett said in a news release. “The Chairman is a well-known partisan Democrat and attacked me for speaking out.”

