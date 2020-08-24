TPS Rides, a program offered in partnership by Tulsa Transit, Tulsa Public Schools and Modus, is expanding its services to seven days a week.
This school year, students from grades 9-12 at TPS can ride the city bus any time with a valid student ID.
TPS Rides was formed in 2016 in an effort to lower the school district’s transportation costs amid state budget cuts. Since the implementation of the program, Tulsa Transit has given more than 200,000 free transit rides to the district’s high school students.
In previous years, the program was only available Monday through Friday. But Tulsa Transit recently made the decision to expand the program to seven days a week to help students and families access part-time jobs and district services, such as the district’s free lunch services, tutoring, and internet hot spots.
Modus, a Tulsa nonprofit that trains every high school student at Tulsa Public Schools to use the city’s transit system each year through its ModusEd program, will be training the students virtually in partnership with Tulsa Public Schools.
“By transitioning TPS Rides to full week service, Tulsa Transit can provide students additional access to resources outside of the traditional classroom," Ted Rieck, general manager of Tulsa Transit, said in a statement.
In the 2019-2020 school year, 77% of Tulsa Public Schools’ students who used TPS Rides did so to access school, health care, work, grocery stores, social services appointments and extracurricular activities.
"We are excited that our students will continue to be able to get around our city safely and access the community resources and organizations that are available to Tulsans," TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist said in a statement. "Students participating in TPS Rides have a chance to experience the independence that comes with mobility, and this service also supports students who are providing for their families. We are grateful to Tulsa Transit for continuing this important partnership."