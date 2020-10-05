Tissue paper manufacturer Sofidel formally announces opening of plant in Inola

Tissue paper maker Sofidel on Monday announced the formal opening of its 1.8 million-square-foot facility in Inola.

The $360 million facility is the company's second greenfield investment in the United States and can turn out 120,000 tons of tissue per year.

"The U.S. market is fundamental for the growth of the Sofidel Group and the new plant, enabling an enhanced production capacity and a further improvement of the geographical coverage, strengthens our position and creates the conditions for further growth," Luigi Lazzareschi, CEO of the Sofidel Group, said in a statement.

"This is an important step, of which we are proud, all the more so in light of the results achieved in the first half of 2020 which improve last year’s already good performances."

The facility has a mill that transforms pulp into paper and a converting plant that makes the finished product.

The plant is among the largest in the state and stands apart from the sector with its automated machinery. It produces tissue paper towels, paper towels, toilet paper and napkins, mostly for large commercial retailers.

Spread over 240 acres within an industrial park, the facility employs more than 300, a number that is expected to double with a second operational phase.